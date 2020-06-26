Labour and Social Security Minister Joyce Nonde Simukoko has testified before Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma that her sitting-in secretary Nyembezi Masiye allegedly signed the cheque she left in her custody and cashed it in the sum of K15,000 when what she filled in was K5,000 meant for donation to Kabangwe orphanage.

Ms Masiye, 47, of Chilenje Township in Lusaka is charged with three counts of forgery, uttering false documents and theft.

Allegations are that on August 26 last year, Ms Masiye, with intent to defraud and deceive, forged cheque number 000354 purporting to show that the signatory had paid her K15,000 when in fact it was false.

In the second count, it is alleged that on October 10 last year, Ms Masiye uttered the false cheque number 000354 to Indo Zambia Bank.

In count three, it is alleged that on the same date, Ms Masiye stole K15,000 belonging to Mrs Simukoko, 63, of Woodlands.

In her evidence-in-chief, Mrs Simukoko said on August 26, 2019, Masiye was a sitting-in secretary when she left a partially filled check on as she was rushing out for a meeting.

She said she partly filled in a cheque in the sum of K5,000 which was to be donated to Catholic sisters at Kabangwe Orphanage as part of charity work.

“I filled in the amount in figure K5,000 on the cheque, the date and my signature but I could not finish. I was in a hurry and I knew the sisters would come to pick it so I instructed Ms Masiye to fill in the name of the orphanage,” she said.

Ms Simukoko said two months later, she never got any feedback from the orphanage if they received the K5, 000 or not and wondered why she did not get feedback when they would normally acknowledge receipt of the money.

“A week later, I received an SMS from Indo Zambia Bank that there has been a K15,000 debt account,” she said.

Ms Simukoko said she went to the bank the following day where she was shown a cheque paid to Ms Masiye in the sum of K15,000.

She said the K15,000 amount written in words on the cheque had Ms Masiye’s handwriting which she recognized since she had worked with her for about three months.

Hearing continues on July 31 this year.

