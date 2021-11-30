By Kennedy Chomba

THE Labour Department in Mansa District has threatened to suspend operations at Dr. Chitalu Chilufya’s Lodge in Mansa if the proprietor does not address the issues in contention by 10:00hrs on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

The threat to suspend the operations follows complaints by Henry Courtyard Lodge workers in Mansa to the Labour office.

ZANIS reports that on Monday, the workers reported their employer who is also Patriotic Front (PF) Mansa Central Member of Parliament to the Labour department for non-payment of salaries and redundancy benefits.

According to the letter addressed to the Director at Henry Courtyard Lodge in Mansa, the company has contravened Section 55 (non-payment of redundancy benefits) and Section 66 (non-payment of wages) of the Employment Code Act number 3 of 2019.

The looming suspension of operations at Henry Courtyard Lodge if effected at 10:00hrs on Tuesday will only be lifted once remedial measures are undertaken by management.

The letter stated that during the suspension of operations, the employees at the lodge will continue to be getting their salaries.

It further warned that failure to comply with the lawful direction it is an offence according to the empowerment code number 3 of 2019 of the Laws of Zambia.

By press time Henry Courtyard management could not be reached for a comment.