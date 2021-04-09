By Prudence Siabana

Lack of running water at FINDECO house in Lusaka has forced some tenants at the building to shutdown businesses.

Some tenants who are still operating at the building disclosed that the water problem currently being experienced since Friday has forced them to start buying water for use which is proving to be expensive.

They told a phoenix news crew that visited the building that this is not the first time the building was experiencing prolonged hours of water interruption without any formal communication from management.

They added that with the advent of the coronavirus, they need water for various use but the interruptions have made their lives difficult.

But management at the building who opted to remain anonymous said the water interruption being currently experienced is as a result of a malfunctioned booster pump which feeds into the main reservoir.

However the national housing authority in a circular which was issued at the time of broadcast indicated that water is expected to be restored to the entire building as soon as possible as some parts of the building had already started receiving running water.

On Wednesday this week, Lusaka mayor miles Sampa gave a 24 hours ultimatum to the national housing authority to ensure water is restored at FINDECO house.

PHOENIX NEWS