Video footage has captured the moment a lady stole a Tecno Pouvoir 4 phone from a shop in Rivers State, Port Harcourt in Nigeria.

As per CCTV capture, the lady initially pretended to be too friendly with the salesgirl of the shop and immediately took a phone that was sampled on the counter.

The lady quickly inserted the phone she took in between her thighs after she slightly distracted the shop girl and continued being friendly as if nothing had happened.

The lady after successfully stealing the phone left the scene without being suspected by anyone as she showed no signs of uneasiness.

However, she was captured on camera stealing the phone and the owner of the shop shared the footage on social media appealing to the public to help her know the whereabouts of the lady who stole the phone.

Watch the video below: