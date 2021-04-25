A young woman has revealed she had an affair with her fiance’s 61-year-old father and they now have a five-month-old son together – but confessed her ex still won’t speak to either of them.

Mackenzie Yocum, 25, from Illinois, admitted she started admiring her married, soon-to-be father-in-law when her own relationship with her childhood sweetheart hit a rough patch.

Walmart worker Mackenzie was grateful when her fiancé’s father, Jeff Scholl, who was going through his own divorce, offered her a shoulder to cry on.

The pair soon began a six-month affair, but Mackenzie confessed she regrets not being honest and open about her feelings for Jeff, 36 years her senior, to his wife and son, who she dated for six years and has decided not to name.

Mackenzie and father-of-four Jeff, who are still together and share son Wyatt, say they were eventually caught out in 2018 but that this only secured their love for one another – despite some family members now refusing to speak to them.

Both Jeff’s son and one of his daughters, as well as his ex-wife, no longer have any sort of relationship with the couple, while Mackenzie’s brother also cut her off.

Mackenzie said: ‘The one thing I regret is not being honest and starting a relationship with Jeff before our previous relationships had ended. We should have just been honest about our feelings and said we weren’t happy.

‘There’s emotional cheating and there’s physical cheating. The emotional cheating went on for around one year and the physical was six months. I was with his son for over six years, but Jeff was always so welcoming.

‘I was really unhappy in the relationship with his son at the same time that Jeff was on the brink of a divorce.’

Mackenzie claims her fiancé and his mother discovered their affair in 2018, and when both relationships ended, she and Jeff, who already had three children with his ex wife, were able to continue their romance.

The happy couple even went on to have a son together, five-month-old Wyatt.

Retired farmer Jeff claims he no longer has a relationship with his eldest son and some of Mackenzie’s family members have chosen to cut her off, but Mackenzie is speaking out to offer an apology to the people she hurt.

Mackenzie said: ‘My brother decided to stop speaking to me because of what we did. Jeff has two daughters and one has been really supportive but one doesn’t speak to us anymore which I do understand because it did hurt a lot of people.

‘We obviously didn’t want to hurt anyone. That whole year was just really tough because I had a miscarriage before we had Wyatt. I think it was God’s way of telling us that we should have children together but not yet.

‘I just want my ex and his mother to know that I am sorry for what happened, and I do feel bad.’

Mackenzie and her former fiancé were childhood sweethearts who met at high school and got engaged four years later.

When that relationship started to crumble, at the same time as Jeff’s marriage began to break down, Mackenzie and Jeff were able to offer each other a shoulder to cry on.

Speaking about her relationship with her ex, Mackenzie said: ‘When we got together, we were in love but people either grow together or grow apart. After we got engaged and I started fighting with his mother.

‘I started to confide in Jeff and ask for advice. That’s when we started getting friendly. I don’t know who it was, but someone told my fiancé what was going on and he ended the relationship and Jeff’s wife filed for divorce.’

Mackenzie and Jeff are hoping to buy their own home together and plan to get married in the future.

She said: ‘We have a normal relationship and the age gap doesn’t bother us. It’s funny because a lot of people look at us and think our age gap is so big but what we’ve found in each other is what we were missing in our previous relationships.

‘Even though there’s the age gap, we are more compatible than the people we were with before. We want to get married but we’re just waiting for the right time.’

