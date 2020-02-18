A Nigerian man identified as Dr. Max Vayshia has taken to Twitter to reveal the ordeal of his friend who was recently betrayed by his girlfriend.

According to Max, his friend fell in love and began dating the girl since January, 2017, sponsored the girl in school, bought her a Toyota Corolla and also rented a well furnished apartment for her.

As time went on, she kept insisting on “no sex before marriage” and he adhered to her request. Later on, she travelled home to see her parents and after then, her lines were switched off and he didn’t hear from her again.

After a while, he heard she had not only gotten engaged, but she also sold out the car to sponsor the wedding with her new found boo. She also leased out the apartment to another person.

Narrating the story, Dr. Maxvayshia™ wrote:

“So my guy here fell in love with this laiskin babe January 2017 and they had been dating ever since then. Man got her admission in a polytechnic and paid her fees althrough, feeding, accomodation and whatnot. Girl graduated and man bought her a Toyota Corolla.

All these while babe insisted on no sex before marriage and man respected that. Just kisses, pressing of big brezz and little bonuses here and there, as per trial version na.

December last year baba moved her to a 2 bedroom flat and paid 2 years upfront. December 22nd, babe “travelled home “to see her parents”. Baba anticipated her return but her lines weren’t going through “maybe cos it was in the village and no network”. Kashimawo. “Whatsapp messages not delivering”. But as a good pal, i didn’t want to make any “assumptions” or rock any boat, so i pack….

Now, baba as a patient man, waited in trusting anticipation for her arrival. So as at last week, long story short, these were our findings:

1. Baba saw her intro pics on her ex roommate’s WhatsApp status. Mogbe!

2. Mama was already 3 months pregnant as at intro. Moku! ….

3. Aunty changed all her numbers, sold the car and used the proceeds to finance the marriage. Modaran!

4. Baba went to the house he rented for her and found out aunty leased out house to another person at cut price and took the bounty. 😶🙆🏾‍♂️

5. Hubby is a REWIRE.

6. Baba was not even invited to eat small jollof rice with fanta or viju milk.

7. Aunty has told baba to move on that she never asked for any of those gifts.

8. Baba is still confused as i type.

END OF SUMMARY.”