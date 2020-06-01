Lafarge Zambia and Zambian Breweries have donated K100,000 to The University of Zambia -UNZA School of Engineering to help develop the nation’s first prototype ventilator. The two giants of industry are backing the UNZA innovation as part of their wider support to the fight against COVID-19.

Lafarge Chief Executive Officer Jimmy J Khan said health and safety is Lafarge’s core value, thus the health and safety of our communities, customers, suppliers and transporters is of great importance to the company. He also mentioned that Lafarge Zambia saw the importance of being part of the project as this project would instil national pride, being the first ventilator that would be manufactured by Zambians in Zambia.

Zambian Breweries Country Director Jose Moran said the company believed in working together for a better Zambia, and the collaboration with Lafarge fitted well with its dream to improve the lives of local people.

Source : Lafarge Cement Zambia