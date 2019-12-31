LAKE KARIBA DAM WATER CONTINUES DROPPING

Despite the rainy season, Lake Kariba Dam has continued losing water with the latest statistics indicating a reduction of 8 centimetres between December 21 and December 27, 2019.

According to the Zambezi River Authority, the water level in Kariba Dam as at December 27, 2019 stood at 476.71 metres from 476.79 as recorded on December 21.

On 27th December 2018, the Lake level was 482.50m.

For hydropower generation, the Kariba Lake is designed to operate between levels 475.50m and 488.50m.