By Lomphande Phiri

Following the economic challenges that have come with the outbreak of the Covid19, the Zambia Association of Landlords And Tenants Arbitration is appealing to landlords in the country to be lenient with their tenants in cases of delayed payment of rentals.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Association Secretary, Edward Simuyuni explains that the current situation in the country has affected a number of organizations leading to job cuts and workers sent on forced leave.

Mr Simuyuni is urging landlords to make fresh agreements on terms of payments in order to cushion the impact that this has brought on tenants.

