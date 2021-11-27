



BY: IP

Patriotic Front- PF member of Parliament under Shiwang’andu constituency in Muchinga province has tipped the new dawn administration to come to terms and realize that the country is now under their showders and not the PF.



Mr. Kampyongo has charged that governance is not based on lamentations and sorrows but says it requires one’s determination to drive the country to the intended destination of prosperity without pointing at the past.

He added that the reason why Zambians ushered into office President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND is because they claimed to have better solutions compared to the PF, therefore it will be wise for them to begin sorting out that which they said had been damaged in the name of fixing.



He says inheritance of Governance coupled with problems has not started now under the UPND government stating that such matters can be traced as far as back to 1991 with the MMD taking over from UNIP and the same happened in 2011 when the PF inherited various developmental problems from the MMD.



Meanwhile the Shiwang’andu parliamentarian has emphasized that the intended increase of fuel prices and electricity tariffs points to the contrally direction of the UPND” fixing” campaign language.



He said this when visited his electorate in Mutitima area on Friday afternoon in an effort to thank them for electing him and the support rendered during the petition period.

End.