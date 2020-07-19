By Patson Chilemba

Lands permanent secretary Ndashe Yumba cannot legalise Tasila Lungu’s criminality, says former Environment minister William Harrington.

And Harrington said if the government does not do anything about Tasila, Zambians must take up the matter and report it to the courts, as the permanent secretary is on record that the first-daughter has committed a criminal offence.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on Yumba’s recent confirmation to this media organisation that President Edgar Lungu’s daughter fenced the approximately 3790 hectares state Forest Number 70 (popularly known as Chimutengo), in Sinda, Eastern Province and that it was a criminal offence for her to do so, but they were discussing the matter to resolve it, Harrington said Yumba must not legalise a criminality, but must report the matter to court so that Tasila can be prosecuted.

“That’s why I don’t agree with the PS, I don’t agree he can legalise an illegality. He cannot legalise a criminality that is wrong. The matter must be taken to court I insist,” Harrington said. “The PS what he should have done is he should have reported the matter and taken her to court, because it is a criminal offence. You can’t regularise a criminal offence. If the government says it’s a criminal offence it remains a criminal offence then it becomes a court matter. It should go to court, he should take the matter to court.”

Harrington likened Yumba’s statement on discussing the matter to that of a murderer that had killed somebody “then you say we are discussing about that one who murdered.”

“No he has committed a criminal offence, he should be charged. That person should be charged, Tasila should be charged, taken to court and charged then she must face the law,” Harrington said, adding that the law was very clear on national forests, as the criminal offence Tasila had committed was serious. “It’s like poaching in a game park, you kill world animals it’s a very serious offence, (in) the ZAWA Act it’s a criminal offence. In fact what they do when it comes to world-life if you are caught poaching or killing world-life illegally you forfeit your bank and any equipment you have, even motor vehicles.”

Harrington said there should be no hesitation in taking the matter to court, saying if the government did not do anything, Zambians themselves must take up the matter and take it before the courts, as Yumba was on record that Tasila committed a criminal offence.

“It’s not for me, it’s for any citizen not me alone. Why me? We have 17, 18 million Zambians who should take it up. Of course concerned Zambians should take the matter up seriously because if he has confirmed that it is a criminal offence then it should be taken to court by any concerned citizen,” said Harrington. “In fact him as a permanent secretary he should take it to court…should not hesitate but take the matter to court. You cannot legalise an illegality. What he is saying the PS is that they want to talk and discuss. No you cannot legalise a criminality, you cannot legalise an illegality. This is my position.”