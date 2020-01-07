LARGE NUMBERS OF CHINESE STILL CUTTING MUKULA TREES IN MUCHINGA PROVINCE – PS

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Joyce Nsama has complained of a large number of Chinese citizens who have been cutting down trees on an industrial scale in the province.

She says the Chinese have been given authorization to cut down the trees from Lusaka, but doesn’t mention who gave them the authority.

That’s the question we pose ; Who is it in Lusaka that is giving these Chinese authorization to cut down these trees and deplete our forests?