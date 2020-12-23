LARRY MWEETWA IS LYING – KAMPYONGO

UPND cadre, Larry Mweetwa was denied entry into Zambia and not deported as he is claiming, the Daily Nation has learnt.

And Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says it is not true that Larry Mweetwa was deported from Zambia because he never signed his deportation order.

Mr Mweetwa, who is a British national of Zambian origin, lives in Botswana and was attempting to enter Zambia when officers flagged his passport. He however, managed to enter because the passport had already been stamped.

According to Livingstone sources, Mr Mweetwa spent a night at a lodge before being advised by the British High Commission to go back and retrieve his passport from the Kazungula border.

However, when he got back to the border, Immigration officers advised him to go back to Botswana as his entry into Zambia had been cancelled.