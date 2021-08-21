By Dickson Jere
You see, this debate is still raging in the US. Should outgoing Presidents be allowed to do last minute pardons?
On January 20, 2001, President Bill Clinton, on his last day in office, he pardoned his multimillionaire friend Marc Richie who had been convicted to a jail sentences of 300 years in US.
Richie is founder of the famous Glencore and a number of trading companies in the world. He was found guilty of racketeering, fraud, tax evasion and breaking the US embargo on Iran. He never returned to the US to serve time in jail until President Clinton did the honours…
President Edgar Lungu has just ignited this debate in Zambia by pardoning some of the prominent people, among others, who were serving jail.
Should the powers of outgoing President be limited by law?
One thing this confirms with the inclusion of Chishimba Kambwili is that there was a deal cut between them. Unfortunately CK still has issues that may send him back there, especially hate speech and inciting tribal hatred and other isues before courts of law. If i were him, I would not celebrate. ECL has deliberately left out Gregory Chifire who is more deserving of PP than some of the people he has pardoned, simply because he criticized the judiciary on corruption. Please Mr HH, on 24th October 2021 consider pardoning Chifire and others who were jailed on political stupidity.
