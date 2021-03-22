President Edgar Lungu has described the late President of Tanzania John Pombe Magufuli as a great eon of Africa.

Giving his tribute, President Lungu said the death of Magufuli will forever be vividly imprinted in the hearts of so many people on the continent.

The Head of State is in Tanzania to pay his last respects to His Excellency, Dr John Pombe Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania who died on Wednesday, 17th March, 2021.

President Lungu flew into Dodoma, Tanzania early this morning and arrived in time for the State funeral at Jamhuri Stadium.

“Allow me to take this opportunity to extend heartfelt sympathies from the people and Government of the Republic of Zambia, and indeed my own behalf,” President Lungu said.

The President said the death of President Magufuli will forever be vividly imprinted in the hearts and minds of the people of Tanzania for his selfless resolve to bring about socioeconomic transformation and prosperity.

“On our part as Zambia, our strong bonds of friendship are cemented through, amongst others, our historical bilateral projects of Tazara and Tazama pipeline. As such when my brother hosted me to a successful state visit in November 2016, we reaffirmed our commitment to transform these projects for improved trade not only between our two countries, but for the SADC region, ” President Lungu said.

President Lungu is expected back home later today.

President Magufuli will be laid to rest in his hometown of Chato in Geita region, North Western Tanzania on Friday, 26th March, 2021.

This is according to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.