LATE PRINCESS MBOLOLWA ROSE MBIKUSITA-LEWANIKA’S BODY ARRIVES IN LUSAKA

As Burial set to take place on Friday in Limulunga Royal village

By Lubinda Namukolo

The remains of Princess Dr Mbololwa Mbikusita-Lewanika who died on the 8th April 2020 in England has arrived in Lusaka aboard Kenyan airways this morning around 10:32 hrs.

Church service will be held around 16:00hrs in Lusaka and then tomorrow the body will arrive in Mongu airport and proceed to Limulunga Royal village where the body will lay on the state at Mukola Family centre in Limulunga and Friday will be buried at Royal burial site.

Her Royal the Princess was supposedly to be buried in U.K. in April because at that time no flights were been allowed to fly all over the world due to the outbreak of COVID19.

Back here at home in Barotseland at the Family centre at “Mukola Royal centre” in Limulunga Royal village where the funerals for the Mbikusita-Lewanika families are always held, senior Family members had rejected earlier requests from the commonwealth to simply just bury the body just there in London. Family members actually opted to waited until the COVID19 is over and then the body can come.

The Mbikusita-Lewanika family is the only Royal family tree that has the most educated members in all the Royal families. And most of them are overseas.

Dr. Mbololwa Mbikusita-Lewanika who was Health Adviser at the Commonwealth, She passed away on Wednesday 8th April, 2020 in England, UK. She had left a son, who was also living in the U.K.

Originally from Mukola, Barotseland , Dr. Mbololwa who was a social development expert with a health science and education background. She had over 30 years national and international experience in these areas, with much of her time spent at King’s College London.

Dr. Mbololwa spent a great deal of time on issues of social justice, especially pertaining to women, young people and prisoners.

She received her education from University College Cardiff (BSc), The University of Wales Institute of Science and Technology (MSc Pharm. Science), and King’s College London (PhD, Ethnopharmacology). She was also a senior lecturer at the university of Zambia.

