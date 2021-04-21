THEY SAY, “BALLY WILL FIX IT’, FIX WHAT? GOVERNMENT IS VERY COMPLICATED AND UPND DO NOT HAVE THE NUMBERS TO WIN AN ELECTION

“The decision to crossover to PF has not been easy, it’s painful but it’s necessary because I gave it my all in UPND. I gave it my best shot to ensure that UPND exists. I was a factor [there].”

“The president of Zambia [Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu] was my workmate for six(6) years which is a considerable period to know somebody [and ] when the president had an opportunity to visit North-Western province where I was a member of Parliament, I took an opportunity to pay a courtesy call [on him], regardless of what the party [UPND] thought and I engaged him for infrastructure and on matters of development for the province not for personal gain.”

“Yes, I [do] have several issues with PF but that’s normal and certain issues that I brought to the president [during that courtesy call] are being done or will be done [because] not everything can be done at once, it’s not possible!”

“Don’t let anybody cheat you that if UPND came to power, God forbid [that they come to power!], that by magic, they would resolve our problems, it’s not possible.”

“When they say, “Bally will fix it”, fix what? Government is very complicated no individual can fix our challenges as a nation, it is a collective responsibility for all Zambians.”

“We must put our heads together and find solutions, not about Bally. Am afraid, it’s not possible.”

“Where am coming from [in my constituency], yes I agree, I know that some people don’t like it for me to cross over to PF but, at some point, they will understand. I have told them that development is a continuous process.”

“Am convinced beyond reasonable doubt, the Patriotic Front under the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu are winning these elections [because] the UPND do not have the numbers [to win an election].”

~ Teddy Kasonso