LATEST: PF THUGS AND POLICE FIGHTING AT ISOKA RADIO STATION IN ISOKA OVER HH’S RADIO PROGRAMME

By George Lemba

Police have fired tear gas canisters at Isoka radio station following PF thugs invasion in search of Hakainde Hichilema who was featuring live here.

Journalists and staff are currently gasping for air.

PF thugs in their dictatorial state, took over the radio station and demanded that the program be cancelled.

They also wanted to skin Hakainde Hichilema alive, had they found him in the studios.

Isoka FM is currently off air due to PF thugs invasion and unlawful take over.