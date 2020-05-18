LATEST: PF THUGS AND POLICE FIGHTING AT ISOKA RADIO STATION IN ISOKA OVER HH’S RADIO PROGRAMME
By George Lemba
Police have fired tear gas canisters at Isoka radio station following PF thugs invasion in search of Hakainde Hichilema who was featuring live here.
Journalists and staff are currently gasping for air.
PF thugs in their dictatorial state, took over the radio station and demanded that the program be cancelled.
They also wanted to skin Hakainde Hichilema alive, had they found him in the studios.
Isoka FM is currently off air due to PF thugs invasion and unlawful take over.
This is what is expected of the PF.
Total madness this is total madness ,the person is on the air not outside he is isolated from the public inside the studio and you come to teargas who is not social distancing ? Ubupubafye mukose mwandini .Zambians have come to hate PF because of what has changed of late prices ,power ,food because there is no shop for PF we are all suffering together.This is what I have been saying that you are campaigning for HH .I don’t know which dull person sends candres without reasoning .The more PF sympathasisers attack HH the More you are attracting masses to like him more mark my words,where are image builders of our president sure who can advise him correctly
sole william ,otherwise the remaining are pull him down type God bless Zambia