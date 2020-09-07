By Rick Nchito

Civil rights activist Laura Miti and her co-accused Bornwell Mwewa have been acquitted of all PF useless charges.

As usual, PF who always arrest innocent people for no reasons couldn’t defend their baseless arrest and case in court. This made the learned magistrate to acquit them.

“We have been acquitted of conducting ourselves in a ‘disorderly’ manner and assaulting police officers. The magistrate said the prosecution witnesses contradicted themselves so badly that they were difficult to believe, making it clear what their claim did not happen. Thank you to everyone who supported us through the process,” posted Laura on her Facebook page.