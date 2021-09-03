LAURA Miti says those who held high office in the PF regime should go on a five-year retreat to reflect and repent for hating and hurting Zambia.

Miti, the Alliance for Community Action (ACA) executive director, says Edgar Lungu should never have been the President of Zambia.

She said going by Zambia’s huge indebtedness under Lungu’s reign, one would have certainly expected some ministers and other holders of high office to resign like what happened under Frederick Chiluba and Kenneth Kaunda.

“But no! They stayed to the end and even gave it their all to have him re-elected. Why? They knew the rot more than us,” Miti wrote on her Facebook account yesterday. “I am thinking, this morning, that no one who held high office in PF should be appointed this term, unless theirs is a back story of active but quiet resistance. They all need a five year retreat to reflect on and repent for hating and hurting our country.”

She said she always believed that the Zambian debt stock was at least double that claimed by government, “but the confirmation of USD 35 billion is still extremely upsetting.”

Miti said it seems that members of Lungu’s administration had agreed with each other to just destroy the country.

“Now, it is not under contest that President Lungu himself lacked both the requisite character and competences to hold high office. He should never have been President,” Miti noted. “My question, though, is once that major mistake had been made, why did so many people facilitate his destruction of our country?”

She added that Zambians want their money, which was misappropriated by those in office, back.

“We want our money back. Much of that $35 billion went into private pockets as the FIC (Financial Intelligence Centre) and Auditor General reports repeatedly set out. If you add our own resources to that figure, the mind spins,” she said. “Oh, by the way, there are two institutions that tried their damnest to protect Zambia – the FIC and Auditor General’s office. Without their reports, civil society advocacy against corruption would have been difficult and citizens would not have had the evidence to fuel their resolution to rid themselves of PF.”

Miti continued, saying that: “it was possible to be professional even in those hard times, if one loved Zambia.”

“Those that chose instead to for example, vote for Bill 10, which would have kept EL in office, consciously decided to do evil against Zambia and her 17 million people,” said Miti.