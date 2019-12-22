Alliance Community for Change Director Lauri Miti has been denied access to Medical Treatment and her Privacy after collapsing in the early hours of Sunday by the Zambian Police.

This is despite not formally charged as she has gone to negotiate the release of artist Pilato was was arrested and charged with unlawful assembly.

Ms. Miti was detained on the night of Saturday and no charge has been slapped on her yet.

Police have refused to allow her access to a better facility using personal medical insurance cover, insisting she must be attended to at the clinic of their choice.

Also detained with her is our Programmes Manager, Bornwell Mwewa who also remains in police custody. Both have not yet been charged with any offence.- Zambian Watch