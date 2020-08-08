LAURA MITI WRITES
How are Cabinet Members Getting Super Rich?
About Minister of Health, Chitalu Chilufya’s, legally earned 22 million Kwacha – as testified in court – just how was it earned?
Also, how much tax does he, the President, Lusambo and other Ministers, who throw money around like they have a printing press in their backyards, pay?
I ask because I honestly cannot think of how a holder of public office can earn millions beyond their salary legally and corruption or unfair use of position not come into play.
Only way they can claim their wealth is legally earned is to show how much they had before public office and what they have done multiply that amount over and over.
Exactly every sane Zambian sense of wonder! If it were possible to do pokas pokas like PF geniuses are doing to become rich in 5 years, then no Zambian can be poor, and no one in the world will be cousins to poverty.
Let these thieves show the Zambians the magic they are using or the type of business they are doing to earn such huge and abnormal profits and riches. Or are Jesus who can multiply 5 loaves to 5000 in an instant? In a twinkling of an eye?
Are they Jesus?