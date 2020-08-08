LAURA MITI WRITES

How are Cabinet Members Getting Super Rich?

About Minister of Health, Chitalu Chilufya’s, legally earned 22 million Kwacha – as testified in court – just how was it earned?

Also, how much tax does he, the President, Lusambo and other Ministers, who throw money around like they have a printing press in their backyards, pay?

I ask because I honestly cannot think of how a holder of public office can earn millions beyond their salary legally and corruption or unfair use of position not come into play.

Only way they can claim their wealth is legally earned is to show how much they had before public office and what they have done multiply that amount over and over.