PF – Are You Planning a Bloodbath?

By Laura Miti

I have questions for the PF, Cabinet, your spouses and all those who influence you during work time or after:

So all of you agree that to keep President Lungu in office, a president whose performance has been astoundingly poor, you are willing to physically harm Zambians?

You have all agreed that because life is so good, billions of dollars will buy heavy weaponary whose only purpose is to injure citizens if they excercise their right to peacefully protest against government wrong doing?

Do you honestly sleep peacefully at night, while essentially planning a bloodbath?

If that is not your plan, (if Minister Kampyongo was lying when he, maybe, inadvertently confirmed this plan) then do tell us why the police and armed forces are being so heavily armed in this Zambia that has no external enemmies?