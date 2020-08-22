President Lungu – Why?

By Laura Miti

There is no justfiable explanation why the EL administration has spent billions on equipment last seen owned by the evil and brutal apartheid police.

What is Kampyongo planning?

Remember this the government yet to investigate and explain gassing and still pushing the evil Bill 10.

Just why is President Edgar Lungu constantly and continually planning harm against ordinary Zambians who have done him no wrong?

All Zambians want is the chance to hustle in peace.

Sell their tomato, go to broken schools and hospitals, hold their jobs, attend matebetos, marry, fight and make up, turn neighbours into family, drink beer foolishly, lose money, make babies, crack stupid and yet hilarious jokes- just be an annoying but wonderful people who live and let live?

Why, President Lungu sure, would you spend billions to arm our own police to harm an ordinary Zambian.

Forget the money, why would it cross your mind to hurt us😥? Laura Miti