Laura Miti Urges Zambians To Prepare For A Rough Ride!

“Zambia’s bondholders have written a letter in response to government defaulting on a payment. Essentially, it says to us – the only reason you have defaulted is that you have been reckless. To that recklessness you are now adding arrogance.

They also sound the warning that they do not see how we will get out of this pickle with the the no- plan attitude government is displaying. In English, that means – Zambians prepare for a rough ride! Meanwhile, the President is concerned only about his 3rd term. He remains silent about one of the worst crises the country has ever faced,” Laura Miti.