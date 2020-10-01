Laura Miti’s note to the Police Inspector General

Dear IG Kanganja, it is good to know that citizens can now exercise their democratic right to gather, as seen by the CSOs that marched to State House to demand an investigation into privatisation.

We assume that there is now enough personnel to police peaceful gatherings.

Encouraged by what we saw, we will be bringing a police notice for a peaceful gathering of citizens to demand that ECZ drops its undemocratic idea to prevent millions from voting next year.

Oh, and also to request that Ministers share with the nation how they got so very rich – just to help others use the same means

We will look forward to the professional facilitation to our gathering that you offered our fellow citizens today.

This is the way things should be.

On Behalf of the Yellowcard Movement.