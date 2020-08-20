Law Breakers Have Every Reason To Worry, Warns Kampyongo As He Commissions New Police Equipment

Minister of Home Affairs Mr Stephen Kampyongo has warned against lawlessness in the country, warning that police deal firmly with law breakers as they have been capacitated with new equipment.

Speaking in Lusaka when he commissioned part of the equipment bought for the police, Mr Kampyongo warned that every offender must have reason to be worried.

The government has purchased modern equipment for the Zambia Police Service ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The equipment includes 10 Trucks, 2 Horse Carriers and 15 Armoured Vehicles.

During the commissioning, Mr Kampyongo said the equipment will enable police officers to effectively conduct their assignments.

And Police Inspector General Mr Kakoma Kanganja said the equipment will enable the service to effectively police the 2021 general elections which are only a year away.