LAW ENFORCERS TOLD TO OPEN EYES

…Follow with keen interest the revelations by Nawakwi of HH’s alleged criminal fraudulent activities

Lusaka…. Tuesday February 9, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

Law enforcement agencies in the country have been called upon to follow with keen interest the alleged criminal fraudulent activities leveled against UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema by FDD leader Edith Nawakwi.

The Advocates for National Development And Democracy (ANDD) is concernes at the revelations by Ms Nawakwi that Mr. Hichilema, had been engaged in criminal fraudulent activities.

ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda says these allegations of fraud are serious in nature and must be taken with the seriousness they deserve.

Mr. Banda says this is because they involve an individual who aspires to lead this country in the near future.

“We are aware this is not the first time that criminal allegations have been raised against Mr Hichilema. A few months ago, Mr Hichilema was shown to have been conflicted in the purchase some national assets in the mismanaged privatisation process he was an active participant to,” he said.

“Those revelations prompted our request to the President of the Republic of Zambia to quickly set up a Commission of Inquiry into the issue. We still believe the setting up an inquiry into the privatisation process will help Zambians know exactly what transpired during that process in the MMD era. If there was any criminal activities involved, persons involved must be made held accountable irrespective of their status in society.”

He since urged the law enforcement and security agencies such as Anti Corruption Commission, Zambia Police and the Drug Enforcement Commission to take interest in the matter and investigate these allegations as no one is above the law.

“We equally believe good leadership calls for high level of integrity, transparency and accountability. We therefore advise Mr Hichilema to show leadership and address the allegations made against him publicly,” he added.