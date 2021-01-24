LAWRENCE EVANS ‘BEATS’ COVID-19, ADVISES PUBLIC TO FOLLOW GUIDELINES

… “I still struggle to breath in”

Southern Province Patriotic Front, (PF) Chairperson, Lawrence Evans has disclosed that he spent four days on Oxygen after testing positive for Covid-19.

Evans, who has since recovered and re-tested negative said that his lungs have not completely cleaned out, saying he still struggles to breathe in after being reclassified Covid-19 negative.

He has since advised the public to adhere to prevention guidelines against the pandemic