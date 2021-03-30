LAWRENCE EVANS SAYS LONG SERVING OPPOSITION MPs SHOULD STEP ASIDE

The Patriotic Front (PF) in Southern Province has challenged long serving opposition Members of Parliament in the region to give chance to fresh blood by not re-contesting their seats.

Southern Province PF Chairperson Lawrence Evans tells Byta FM News that long serving MP’s who have served more than two terms to emulate Justice Minister Given Lubinda and Choma Central MP Cornelius Mweetwa who have decided not to re-contest their seats.

Evans notes that some members of Parliament have taken their Parliamentary seat as personal to holder, hence appealing to people reject them if they appear on the ballot.

Meanwhile, opposition Democratic Party in Southern Province equally advised long serving members of Parliament to handover the leadership to young people and play the advisory role.