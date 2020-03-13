The judiciary has barred Lusaka lawyer and advocate of the High Court, John Sangwa SC, from appearing before any court in Zambia until further notice.

Sangwa has for the past few weeks been exposing the constitutional court’s failure to properly address the case of President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to stand as president in 2021.

Sangwa has consistently exposed the members of the Constitutional Court of their being unqualified, practicing judicial bias and engaging in lawlessness.

The judiciary has complained to the Law Association of Zambia, but before the LAZ has investigated and come up with a position, the Judiciary has meted punishment on Sangwa.

Chief Registrar Officer and Director of Court Operations, Prince Boniface Mwiinga, stated that Sangwa will not be allowed to appear before any Court in Zambia until LAZ determines the case. – ZWD