By Bruce Mwale

Constitutional lawyer, John Sangwa state counsel says it is illegal to swear in Ministers appointed to Ministries that have not been approved by parliament.

Mr. Sangwa was responding to debate which has arisen following President Hakainde Hichilema’s swearing in of Ministers appointed to Ministries yet to be approved by the national assembly.

He says the move illegal and therefore the President will have to conduct fresh swearing in once the new Ministries have been approved.

Mr. Sangwa spoke to Diamond News in a telephone interview a short while ago.

-Diamond TV