Lawyer Katolo scoops UPND Solwezi Central parliamentary primary elections.

LUSAKA lawyer turned politician, Milner Joseph Katolo has scooped the Solwezi Central Constituency United Party for National Development ( UPND ) Primary Elections.

Mr Katolo whonhas entered the political arena for the first time scooped the Solwezi Central Constituency primary elections with 314 votes beating his closest rival who is the incumbent Stafford Mulusa who scooped 178 votes.

The third contestant , UPND provincial secretary Rodwell Kalubankwa polled 84 votes.

The elections were held on Monday at the ward level and the next would be Constituency, district level and later, national committee management .

Mr Katolo said he decided to join politics so that he could

contribute to the reshaping of the country for the benefit of the

people of Solwezi Central, in North Western province as well as the

nation as a whole.

Mr Katolo a lawyer by professional and rejoicing under the

style and name of Milner Paul Legal Practitioners urged

electorates in Solwezi not to be swayed by the propaganda not to vote

for him and the UPND in the August 20, 2021 elections because the

party was the best and he was the best candidate who would save them

from the hardships they are currently facing the rich constituency

endowed with so many natural resources.

Mr Katolo has assured the people in the constituency taking unprecedented

development once elected and trusted as a leader.

Three candidates including the current Solwezi Central MP, Mr Mulusa, Mr Kalubakwa and Mr Katolo have expressed interest to contest in the constituency under the opposition UPND ticket .

He said as a legal practitioner and farmer, he was poised to contribute to alleviating

the sufferings of the electorates by using professional and farming

skills.