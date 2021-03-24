By Elias Sakala cic Private Reporter.

LAWYER LUSENGI MULONGOTI EYES LUFWANYAMA SEAT ON UPND TICKET AS HE SUCCESSFULLY FILED IN HIS NOMINATIONS TODAY.

Copperbelt Lawyer Mr Lusengi Mulongoti has set his political eyes on Lufwanyama Constituency under UPND. Mr Mulongoti filed exactly his papers after meeting and submitting all the requirements at around 14:30 hours at the UPND heardquarters in Lusaka.

“Lufwanyama deserves better and am equal to the task should I be adopted” He told CIC.

Mr Mulongoti said that he is a household name of Lufwanyama who understands their plights and desires to bring the best representation to the isolated district full of potential yet untapped.

“When you hear the government say they have developed Copperbelt especially with roads infrastructure and so on you may think for a second that Lufwanyama was either at war and suffered nuclear bombs and so on because it’s not potholes but dams, farmers have lost hope for the government and the only change they dream is the leadership of Mr Hakainde Hichilema and myself to speak for them, I can take you to Lufwanyama and prove to you just in 10 points how PF deserves nothing but defeat”.

Asked by CIC’s Elias Sakala about his chances of being adopted Mr Mulongoti said he believes in the process and will respect the will of the party and support any candidate that will be adopted.

