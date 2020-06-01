Its myopic to think CEC can simply be forced to wheel power through its network via issuance of an SI.

KCM even has the audacity to say CECs failure to do so will be considered an act of sabotage.

How about the cost of doing so since this power supply will have to be controlled, monitored and ultimately there will have to be input through CECs control centre?

What if conditions arise which result in poor quality of power supplied while going through the CEC system, who will be responsible for that.

Utter arrogance and failure to think in a logical business like manner. If CEC engineers make a decision to tap down their transformers for example in order to protect the CEC system relating to this power that is being forcibly wheeled, what happens.

Mind you if KCM stays without power for 30 mins, some of the watertight doors in the mine shaft have to be shut and the affected parts of the mines may be lost permanently.

And our technocrats on KCM/GRZ/Zesco side want to be emotional and arrogant about this issue?