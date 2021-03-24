LAWYER RENEWS HIS CASE AGAINST ISRAEL FOR KILLING JESUS CHRIST OVER 2,000 YEARS AGO.

Eight years after his initial lawsuit was thrown out, a Kenyan lawyer has petitioned the IJC following the killing of Jesus Christ.

The Kenyan lawyer is suing Israel for inhuman killing of Jesus Christ over 2000 years ago.

After having his initial lawsuit in 2013 thrown out, the Kenyan lawyer, Dola Indidis intends to use the Bible as evidence in his pursuit of justice over the death of Jesus Christ who was killed by the Jews over 2000 years ago and is confident of winning the case.

According to Kenya Daily, the fiery lawyer renewed his lawsuit in March 2017 with the petition to the IJC and wants Israel to be held responsible for the trial, crucifixion, and death of Jesus Christ on the cross.

According to court papers, Indidis, a former spokesman of the Kenyan Judiciary, accused the state of Israel of atrocities committed against Jesus Christ during the ancient times and urged the court to hold the country accountable for the inhuman torture, pain, and disgrace Jesus Christ was put through at that time.

CIC PRESS TEAM