Lawyers interrupt Kambwili’s celebratory dance

EVEN before he could finish his celebratory dance over his ‘victory’ in the High Court over the Joseph Akafumba-led faction, lawyers have told Chishimba Kambwili to hold on to his celebration just yet or face contempt of court charges.

Kambwili who held a press briefing to announce his ‘resounding’ court victory and emphasise that the courts had restored his National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidency has been told by Messrs Japhet Zulu and Associates, lawyers for the Akafumba faction not to mislead himself into committing another offence.

According to the lawyers, what Kambwili was granted was a temporal stop to the court case until Atanga pays the costs of another case and not that the injunction stopping him from being president had been quashed.

With this, the political pendulum over NDC ownership swings back to Akafumba faction with Kambwili back to sqaure one as a stranded member of the party.

