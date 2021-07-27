LAWYERS, SURETY ABANDON TAYALI IN PRESIDENT LUNGU DEFAMATION CASE

Darius Choonya

Economic and Equity Party President, Chilufya Tayali has been abandoned by his lawyers and a surety in a matter in which he is accused of defaming President Edgar Lungu.

In this matter, Tayali is accused of publishing a video clip in which he alleged that the Republican President is funding and protecting a self-proclaimed PF cadre Innocent Kalimanshi who is the personification of Hooligalism, Violence and anarchy in the nation.

When the matter came up for trial before magistrate Alice Walusiku, Tayali asked for an adjournment, to allow him find new lawyers as the initial ones have withdrawn their legal representation citing concerns with the court.

And Tayali’s surety identified as Vincent Lisulo has informed the court that he has decided to withdraw his surety from the matter due to family pressure.

Arising from this, Tayali who expressed shock asked the court to give him more time to look for another surety and lawyers to aid his case.

The court has since set August 26, 2021 as the new date for trial, on which failure by Tayali to adduce a new surety will result revocation of his bail application.

