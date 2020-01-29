Lomphande Phiri

The Law Association of Zambia has advised former mmd national secretary Raphael Nakachinda to stop disrespecting the court ruling on the MMD Presidency as it has huge implications.

Following the persistence by Mr. Nakachinda that the court cannot determine who the legitimate president of the MMD is and that all party members should push for a convention to elect their leadership,LAZ president Eddie Mwitwa feels such statements undermine the justice system.

In an interview with phoenix news, Mr Mwitwa explains that every Zambian citizen is bound to respect the judgement of the court and various laws despite the office they hold.

Mr Mwitwa however says that if Mr Nakachinda is not satisfied with the court ruling on the MMD presidency, he has the right to appeal without disregarding the law.

PHOENIX FM NEWS