By Chileshe Mwango

The Law Association of Zambia –LAZ- has joined calls by other stakeholders on the independent broadcasting authority –IBA- to immediately rescind its alleged illegal decision to cancel the broadcasting license for prime TV.

LAZ president Eddie Mwitwa says the action and conduct of the IBA is an affront to the freedom of the media and an assault on the democratic right of freedom of expression.

Mr Mwitwa further states that the timing of the cancellation of prime TV’s license raises a lot of speculation and reasonable doubts about the independence and professionalism of the IBA in this matter.

He has since demanded that both the IBA and Zambia police should allow prime TV’s proprietors, officers and staff to access and control prime TV’s premises with immediate effect saying the authority did not order prime TV to close for Zambia police officers to take control of private premises without a court order and without any evidence of any criminal activities perpetrated by either prime TV officers or employees.

Mr Mwitwa has also challenged the IBA to explain to the public, in whose interest the decision was professedly taken, the basis of the decision, the security and peace concerns as well as other circumstances in issue and whether the IBA itself had complied with the entire provisions of section 29.