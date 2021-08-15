LAZ is being unfair – Given Lubinda cries
Patriotic Front -PF -Member of the Central Committee GIVEN LUBINDA has asked bodies like the Law Association of Zambia -LAZ- and others to exercise objectivity and fairness as they comment on the ongoing electoral process.
Mr. LUBINDA says his party is dismayed by the incessant criticism of President EDGAR LUNGU for merely expressing an opinion as a Presidential candidate in the electoral process.
He says President LUNGU as an interested party in the election has every right to complain if he notices serious flaws in the electoral process.
In a statement to ZNBC News this evening, Mr. LUBINDA said the PF Presidential candidate is not interfering in the process by commenting on the death of Mr. JACKSON KUNGO and supporters because he cannot ignore the tragic incidents.
He said it is shocking that LAZ can issue a statement criticizing President LUNGU for merely expressing his concern at the murder of his campaign manager, officials and displacing many of the PF supporters.
Mr. LUBINDA said the PF is surprised that LAZ has ignored the killings because they have not condemned violence, yet it is an association that is supposed to be promoting human rights and upholding the right to life.
Yesterday, President LUNGU, the PF Presidential Candidate in the Election held on Thursday said the election was NOT Free and Fair because Southern, North-Western and Western Provinces were characterised by violence rendering the whole exercise a nullity.
Ba Lubinda, just keep silent. You have had time to advise Lungu honestly but you chose to mislead him to further your own ambitions. You misled him on Bill 10.You misled him on Third term and on many other things that have led to his downfall. You were all betting HH was never to be president ,well what can you say about this now??
Ba LUBINDA I completely agree with you, it’s true the elections were not free and fair. In the opposition strongholds ECZ reduced the number of registered voters. Your regime stopped the continuous voter registration exercise.
Then PF violence was being perpetrated by the Police and PF cadres, who constrained the campaigns by the opposition, by blocking them, putting them in cells as well as gassing them. ZAF restricted UPND presidential candidate and alliance partners from flying to the copperbelt and other places of his interest for campaigns.
Since an election is a process, recently your cadres gassed Zambians and killed many innocent ones. Last year the police killed a lot of political cadres from opposition and other people in a bid to instil fear in the general populous.PF was turning into a terrorist organisation.
Your President threatened to arrest the incoming President this week. He even said if it were in other countries HH could have been killed by the Government.
ZNBC was only used by PF for campaigns.
Ba Given don’t forget the violence in PF, You as a Minister you were beaten carelessly by PF cadres. I am shocked you have since forgotten.
Meanwhile, the President deployed soldiers and the police to protect lives and voting the process. One wonders why IG did not take action and deal with lawlessness in those provinces.
Let’s move forward.