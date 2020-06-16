By Lomphande Phiri

As parliament resumes sitting today, the Law Association of Zambia –LAZ- has questioned the legality of the move by Justice Minister Given Lubinda to re-gazette constitution bill number 10 of 2019.

On Friday last week, Mr. Lubinda announced that government has re-gazetted the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 with proposed parliamentary amendments from the parliamentary select committee and explained that all amendments arising from the parliamentary committee report have been incorporated in the government gazette number 534 of 12th June 2020.

But LAZ President Eddie Mwitwa in an interview with Phoenix News says the association is still interrogating the decision by government to re-gazette bill 10 and also to know which part of the law allows them to publish the bill as it may be illegal.

Mr Mwitwa adds that the possibilities are high that the move is not within the law, adding that the bill is still a fraud.

He has however insisted that LAZ will not support Bill Number 10 of 2019 to go through at the expense of the majority Zambians.

PHOENIX FM NEWS