PRESS RELEASE:

Kabwe – 12th April, 2020.

Fellow Countrymen and Women, I write to put the record straight on the purported statement by the Law Association of Zambia over the closure of Prime Television Zambia. The statement appears to have been issued by the purported Law Association of Zambia Council.

Allow me to state that as we speak, the Law Association of Zambia has no council as the mandate of the former Council expired on the 2nd of April 2020 when another Council should have been elected.

The general membership of the Law Association has not extended the said mandate and as such it is illegal and misleading for any Law Association of Zambia members to masquerade as Council members.

We actually wish to warn such members that the Law Association of Zambia disciplinary rules define such conduct as Professional Misconduct. We Challenge Mr. Eddie Mwitwa and Ms Mutumu Nzala Mwape, who is vying for the position of LAZ President, to state which section of the Law Association of Zambia Act Chapter 30 gave them a fresh mandate or an extension of the mandate to begin committing the entire Association to statements on behalf of private Media Houses who have their own personal relationships with government institutions such as the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING AUTHORITY.

Mrs. Mutumu Nzala Mwape is just a candidate for the position of President and although she is a member of the former council whose mandate expired, she cant speak for us all.

We the members of Law Association of Zambia general membership have not yet elected my Learned sister Mrs. Mutumu Nzala Mwape as our President because the General Conference which was scheduled to take place on the 2nd April 2020 was deferred due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Much as we don’t have the power to evaluate the merits of the Independent Broadcasting Authority’s decision, we urge those speaking on behalf of the Law Association of Zambia to desist from using the name of the Association.

Issued By:

Hon. Tutwa Ngulube, MP

Fully paid up LAZ Member

For the Desk of The Kabwe Central MP