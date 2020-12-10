LAZ WARNS EX-MINISTERS AGAINST PAYBACK

By DARIUS CHOONYA

The Law Association of Zambia has warned that it will take legal action against all former ministers and their deputies refusing to pay back the money they illegally received after the dissolution of Parliament ahead of the 2016 general election.

LAZ President Abyudi Shonga says the legal steps will include instituting contempt of court proceedings and taking out appropriate writs of execution against the affected party.

He says the ministers do not have an option but to pay back the money within 30 days.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Lawyer Mulambo Haimbe implored the Attorney General Likando Kalaluka to ensure that all the money is collected.