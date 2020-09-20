The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) says the lawlessness being exhibited by political cadres cannot continue to be condoned.

And LAZ has written the Inspector General of Police over the action of police officers in Kasama who did not prevent the malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

In a statement issued by LAZ honorary secretary Sokwani Chilembo, LAZ stated that it had followed the incidents of widespread violence perpetrated by political cadres in full view of police with deep concern.

“One such incident was filmed, and a video showing identifiable persons damaging a motor vehicle in Kasama has been brought to our attention. In the said video, police officers in uniform are seen being present at the scene,” he said.

Chilembo stated that LAZ is dismayed that police officers took no action to attempt to prevent the malicious damage that was being done.

“LAZ has since written to the Inspector General over the matter, and a meeting has been confirmed at which this issue will be discussed in detail, amongst other issues that have the capacity to undermine the Rule of Law,” he said.

Chilembo added that the lawlessness being exhibited by political cadres cannot be condoned.

“The Police Service is a key stakeholder in the maintenance of law and order in the country, and as such the significance of engaging the Inspector General by LAZ is crucial,” stated Chilembo.