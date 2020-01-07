President Edgar Lungu has swapped the ambassadors in Washington and the United Nations.

His Excellency Ngosa Simbyakula moves to the United Nations while Lazarus Kapambwe moves to be USA Ambassador based in Washington.

UN pays tribute to Zambia

NEW YORK, Monday, January 6, 2020 – The United Nations (UN) has paid tribute to Zambia’s outgoing Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency, Ambassador Lazarous Kapambwe for his immense contribution towards the reforms of the Security Council and deepening of diplomatic relations between the UN and Zambia.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has said the global governance body is grateful to Zambia for having sent Amb Kapambwe as its Permanent Representative to the UN because he has made significant contributions.

Mr Guterres said Zambia’s contributions at the UN has been immense and that Amb Kapambwe with his vast experience and knowledge in diplomacy had specific merit in his participation in all UN related diplomatic matters.

He said Amb Kapambwe had made significant contributions in the political, economic and social diplomacy at the UN and would be missed by the diplomatic community at the global body.

Mr Guterres said this when Amb Kapambwe paid a courtesy call on him to officially announce his departure from the UN. Amb Kapambwe has been transferred to Washington DC to take over from his counterpart, Amb Dr Ngosa Simbyakula who will be coming to New York as Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

He informed Amb Kapambwe that through his contributions, the United Nations had created a High Level Panel specifically to deal with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) for their security and humanitarian needs.

“I must say that I am sorry you are leaving the United Nations. Your diplomatic contribution from politics, economics and social departments have been immense. There is a special merit that is due to you in your diplomatic contribution at the UN and I want to express my best wishes and gratitude to you,” Mr Guterres said of Amb Kapambwe.

And Amb Kapambwe said he has had a good tenure at the UN and was grateful for the support and gratitude he had received from Secretary General and the staff at the Zambia Mission.

Amb Kapambwe said the causes Africa has been fighting for at the UN such as the reform of the UN Security Council had started showing progress and it is his hope that Africa would not falter in her quest for a reformed Security Council.

He said he had hoped that Africa would raise the profile of the Kampala Convention on the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the UN so that the convention could acquire international status.

He stated that it was important for the world never to lose track on the welfare of IDPs whose circumstances are often dire because there was no dedicated UN agency towards their plight.

Amb Kapambwe stated that he was happy with the continued and robustness of discussions on the Financing for Development (FFD) and the fight against Illicit Financial Flows (IFF) in Africa.

He explained that Africa was losing more of her resources in IFF than it was gaining in Official Development Assistance (ODA) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) combined.

“I am happy with the progress made on the reform of the Security Council. We have been pushing through the Committee of 10 (C10) and we have managed to bring the G4 to fully support the Ezulwini Consensus. We have the support of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) for the reform of the Security Council,” Amb Kapambwe said.

