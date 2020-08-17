LCC APPREHENDS SUSPECT IN EXHUMATION OF STILL BORNS AT CHINGWERE CEMETERY

Lusaka City Council (LCC) has apprehended a man suspected to be behind the exhumation of stillborns at Chingwere cemetery.

The suspect was apprehended by alert LCC workers on Friday last week around 18:00 hours before being handed over to police.

The suspect led police and LCC workers to his hideout were baby clothes and broken coffins were found.

The suspect is in police custody as investigations have continued.

On 28th July 2020, LCC learnt with shock that some unscrupulous people were exhuming bodies of stillborns at Chingwere cemetery for unknown motives.

To curb the vice, LCC in conjunction with Zambia Police and community leadership devised patrol measures in the cemetery.

The measures put in place are slowly bearing fruits following the apprehending of one suspect.

LCC hopes that the law will take its course on the suspect so that the offender and the would-be offenders could learn a lesson.

Patrols will continue and members of the public should be warned that loitering in cemeteries at awkward hours is dangerous as they risk being apprehended.

The local authority is still appealing to members of the public that they should be vigilant and report all illegal activities happening in the cemeteries to the Council or Police.

Issued by:

George Sichimba

Public Relations Manager