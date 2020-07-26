By Watch Reporter

The Lusaka City Council this afternoon demolished illegal structures built on road reserves in Matero Ward 28.

According to the City’s public relations office, a structure believed to be car wash built on a road reserve was demolished while buried a foundation for a structure.

The Council has also buried two illegal foundations that were dug on road reserves to construct bases in readiness of placing a container and a wall-fence.

According to the local authority, the structure and foundations were inimical to the existing plans of the area and that they were on a road reserves area.

“This follows numerous complaints that were made by Emmerdale residents about people trying to put up structures on areas which are meant to be road reserves.”

And speaking during the exercise, LCC Town Clerk, Alex Mwansa, said the local authority took action to demonstrate to Lusaka residents that the Council is responsive to people’s complaints.

“We received complaints from residents that there has been tempering of access roads and placing of containers in unsuitable places hence the operation,” he said.

Mwansa said LCC is alert and will stop all constructions that do not conform to the main plan of the city.