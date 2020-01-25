It is no hidden knowledge that Christianity spread through Africa through colonialism.

Nonetheless, the principal leader of the Church of England said he first learnt of God in Africa, Kenya to be precise.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby revealed this when he visited Kiburu Boys Secondary School in Kenya. The school he taught at in central Kenya.

During his visit, the archbishop said it was in this secondary school that he first learnt about “salvation and God”, BBC reports.

It has been 46 years since he was last in Kenya where he spent a year there teaching in Kiburu.

Currently, he is in the country to meet the bishops of the Anglican church and Kenyan politicians.

He’s met the Deputy President Wiliam Ruto, former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

On Thursday, he visited the place where he called home at the time he was teaching and recorded a video message for his Twitter followers:

46 years ago at this place in Kenya, I learned that Jesus Christ offers life, hope and salvation to me and to everyone. pic.twitter.com/ipJql5qUyS — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) January 23, 2020

According to The Telegraph, the Archbishop of the church of England recounted how he encountered God in a “rather strange and heart-warming story”.

“Justin says that for the last 11 months or so his Christian faith has been in decline so much so that a fortnight ago he reckons that he was more agnostic than Christian.

“But he felt that I had got something which he hadn’t so he began praying again … and a couple of days ago re-dedicated his life and accepted Christ as Lord, since when he has felt much better and also had the growing feeling to write to his Dad about their mutual relations.

“This is all a little overwhelming for me.”