Leaders and their choice of travel – Who died mwana mai

By Malcom Jhala

A simple Google search would show that indeed leaders do fly commercial and no one died. Here are a few examples:

– Issues with her super secure A340 ‘Konrad Adenauer’ saw Angela Merkel switched onto an Iberia A330 to get to last year’s G20 summit.

– According to Reuters, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was forced to fly home on a commercial flight after her scheduled plane broke down in Australia.

– And, as part of an austerity drive in Pakistan, the Tribune reports that Prime Minister Imran Khan flew to Washington by Qatar Airways rather than a chartered flight.

Who died mwana mai? Were there kidnappings? Did the whole world fall apart? Of course not. In fact, in the current climate of concern for the environment, empty coffers and austerity, Double H7 has done well to take a commercial flight to show he can walk the walk just as well as the next man/woman on the streets.

Safe and successful mission to UNGA Mr President.